Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer share first glimpse of their new home - see their stunning kitchen

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have finally moved into their new home together, just a few weeks after Jack suggested that they find a place of their own during the couple's time on Love Island. The adorable couple both shared selfies while on the balcony of their new flat, in which a modern kitchen complete with an island counter and bar stools can be spotted in the background. Sharing the snap on Instagram stories, Dani wrote: "Finally moving into our new home," while Jack shared a photo of the pair posing in what appears to be the lobby of their new apartment, and wrote: "What a lovely morning we've had! Exciting," accompanied by a house and a key emoji.

Speaking about their future together, the pair previously revealed that they were planning on tying the knot, with Jack telling The Sun: "We're getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, 'When you know about someone, you just know'. And now I know what she's talking about. I just know that's what we want to do." Dani added: "It isn't about planning when we're going to have kids. It's about enjoying a bit of time outside the villa now. And when we're both ready, we will talk about it. Right now I'm just happy to be with him."

Dani and Jack won Love Island 2018 after receiving a huge portion of the public vote, and Dani's father, Danny Dyer, has expressed his support for the couple, telling Jack: "You know what Jack, listen, proper geezer. I love the fact you've got a little derby, you've got so much charisma… It takes a brave man to bowl in that gaff, they're all abbed up, got nothing about them, no disrespect yeah. You've looked after each other in there, it's a beautiful thing, do you know what I mean? It's rare."

