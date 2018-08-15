Jack Fincham admits he's afraid of girlfriend Dani Dyer's mum Jack Fincham admitted Jo was scary

Forget Danny Dyer, it turns out that Love Island's Jack Fincham is more frightened of his girlfriend Dani Dyer's mum, Jo Mas! The winner of this year's reality show competition opened up about how how Jo scares him, joking to the Daily Star: "I'm more scared of Dani's mum. She is a bit scary," and revealed that he gets on very well with Danny and that it "felt like I'd known him for ages". Chatting on This Morning, Jack elaborated on his friendship with the EastEnders actor, saying: "It was lovely. They were kind of similar to our family, sort of nice and welcoming."

Dani and Jack won Love Island

The 26-year-old also revealed that he and Dani have been looking at places to live, saying: "We've been going online and picking some places to look at." Danny and Jo missed meeting their daughter when she returned from the Love Island villa as they were holidaying with their two younger children in Orlando, Florida. Dani explained why on Good Morning Britain, saying: "They didn't think I was going to last. My dad said he thought I'd last [a] half hour. It's rained for them so I've just said, 'You know what, you should have been home'. It has been really difficult because it has been such a huge change in our lives, but they have been brilliant. My dad especially, they ring us all the time. He's going to guide Jack as well with the right direction, which is nice."

The couple seem very much loved-up while their fellow Islanders, Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster, have sadly become the first couple to call it quits after the show. Samira's representatives confirmed the news on Monday, telling HELLO!: "Samira will be taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities. They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds."

