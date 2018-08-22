Newly single Cheryl shows off stunning figure in revealing snap Cheryl showed off her slim figure in the new post

Newly single Cheryl looked simply incredible in a new Instagram post, which showed her dressed in an oversized black crop hoodie, denim shorts and over-the-knee, fitted boots as she posed for the camera. The mum of one-year-old son, Bear, simply wrote: "Sup..." accompanied by a smiling emoji alongside the snap. Her fans were quick to praise her incredible figure, with one writing: "You just keep getting more perfect! Geordie goals right there," while another added: "Absolutely adore those boots on you Cheryl - fashion killa!"

Cheryl showed her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne what was he was missing in the new Instagram post on Monday, which she shared just one week after the former One Direction band member seemed to confirm that he was in a new relationship with model Cairo Dwek. The 24-year-old was photographed kissing her during a break in Italy, and a source told The Sun: "There's no doubt Liam and Cairo are more than just friends. They were kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head and they obviously couldn't get enough of each other."

Cheryl and Liam announced their split in early July after releasing identical statements on Twitter which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." The former Girls Aloud band member later revealed that she found the statement "cringeworthy". According to Piers Morgan, the star texted him after he admitted he felt guilty after discussing their split on Good Morning Britain. He said: "Fortunately, Cheryl quickly eased my concern, [texting]: 'I'm just messing. I hate those kinds of statements too, so cringeworthy. But we don't hate each other. It just didn't work out.'"

