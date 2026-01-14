Cheryl breaks social media silence with rare glimpse inside home she shares with son Bear, 8

Girls Aloud star Cheryl has finally broken her social media silence, having abstained from posting on Instagram since a joint post with her bandmates in late October.

Taking to Instagram on 13 January, she shared a video of herself in her bathroom while she was doing her skincare routine. See the video above to get a glimpse inside Cheryl's home…

In the caption for the video, she wrote: "Science doing its thing @nivea_uk Epigenetics Age Rewind Serum," promoting the product she was applying to herself.

Behind her, fans got a glimpse at her bathroom, which featured dark grey walls, with a large steel towel rack. Some of her other skincare products were visible, and it comes as no surprise that she only appears to go for the best of the best, with an Aesop shower gel on the stand.

Cheryl and Bear's home

Cheryl and Liam Payne had a very high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018, having met 10 years earlier when the One Direction singer auditioned for The X Factor, where Cheryl was serving as a judge.

The pair welcomed their son, Bear, on 22 March 2017, but publicly announced their separation just over a year later, where they also shared that they had agreed to co-parent their son. Liam also contributed financially to the purchase of Cheryl and Bear's home, as reported by the Daily Mail.

© Instagram Cheryl's Christmas display from 2023

The property is a £3.7 million private residence in a village in Buckinghamshire, where the singer and her eight-year-old son have lived since 2019. According to reports, the agreement stated that Liam James Payne was down as one of the lenders along with Accord Mortgages, and that Cheryl Ann Tweedy would be the registered owner.

Chalfont St Peter, the surrounding village, has four pubs, a posh spa, and even an art gallery, making it quite the luxurious place to raise children.

According to Daily Mail, the property is three stories tall, and features four bedrooms, an office and a home gym. Cheryl doesn't often give her fans a look inside the house, for the sake of maintaining her and Bear's privacy, but what we have seen reveals a minimal, modern neutral décor, including carpets of muted hues, and beige or grey walls.