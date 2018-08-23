George Clooney tops highest-paid actor list - find out how much he earned in 2018 Chris Hemsworth, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan and Will Smith also made the top ten list

George Clooney has been confirmed as the highest-paid actor of 2018 – but not just because of his Hollywood film roles. In fact, according to Forbes the actor made an incredible £185 million thanks to the purchased of his tequila company Casmigos, which he and his co-founders, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, sold to British liquor company Diageo for £544 million, giving that star the best annual salary of not only his career, but any of any actor's.

George is the highest-paid actor in 2018

George has previously opened up about the success of the business, telling the International Business Times: "If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two." Diageo also released a statement at the time, which read: "To date, the founders have built a brand that has thrived under their organic approach in reaching and expanding their 'house of friends', and they will continue to promote the brand and provide their leadership and vision. We are delighted that the founders will have continued involvement and active participation in the future success of Casamigos. This, combined with the strengths of Diageo, will ensure the continued momentum of the brand."

So who else made the Forbes highest paid actors list? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson trailed behind George in second place after earning a measly (we kid!) £94 million thanks to his blockbuster role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, as well as Baywatch and The Fate of the Furious. Robert Downey Jr made third place with £62 million, while fellow Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans followed. Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Akshay Kumar, Adam Sandler and Salman Khan also made the top ten. Meanwhile, the highest-paid actress was Scarlett Johansson with £31 million, an amount six times less than George.

