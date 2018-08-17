The big clue that George and Amal Clooney are attending Princess Eugenie's wedding The second royal wedding of the year is just around the corner!

After attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May, it seems George and Amal Clooney could be making another appearance at Windsor Castle - this time as guests for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at their royal wedding in October. Although details on the guest list are yet to be confirmed, it's likely that the Hollywood superstar and his wife will have been invited due to their surprising connection with the couple. The groom-to-be is a UK ambassador for George's tequila company, Casamigos Tequila, a brand the actor and his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman founded together.

George and Amal Clooney were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Jack represents the liquor brand, which was recently sold to Diageo for $1billion. When he was appointed in 2016, Jack said he was "thrilled" to be joining the company from his previous role at Mexican-themed club Tonteria in Chelsea, London. Royal fans will have to wait a few more months to see who has managed to bag an invite to the exclusive event. It's likely that Eugenie's close friend Cressida Bonas, who used to date Prince Harry, and singers Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, will attend. Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are also expected to share some of the spotlight, alongside their daughter Teddy who is a rumoured bridesmaid.

WATCH: Top designers share their sketches for Princess Eugenie's wedding dress

Eugenie and Jack are set to marry in October

The couple - just like Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The happy couple announced their engagement in late January, and are set to tie the knot on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. Appearing on The One Show shortly after announcing the happy news, Eugenie gushed about the romantic proposal. "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years," she shared. "It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way."

Loading the player...

