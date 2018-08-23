Jools Oliver celebrates daughter Poppy's GCSE results with cutest picture Congratulations!

The GCSE results day is finally here, the moment many parents and children across the country have been waiting for all summer – and that includes Jamie and Jools Oliver and their eldest daughter, Poppy Honey. On Thursday, the mother-of-five took to Instagram to share her pride at her daughter’s results by showing a picture of Poppy, smiling from ear to ear, whilst surrounded by her best friends. "Love this capture of Pops," she wrote alongside the pictures. "I remember my GCSE results day has to be up there with your driving test! So proud of all the girls and boys cousin included. Pops face when she is learning of her friends results xxxx love her."

The sweet snap struck a chord with her followers, most of them also mums. "What a nerve wracking day @joolsoliver phew we can relax now, prosecco chilling, such a sweet photo," one wrote. Another said: "We've been in GCSE camp too. Well done to you and yours and mine for all the hard work and efforts put in to achieving their results. Let the next chapter begin @joolsoliver xx."

Just last week it was their second daughter’s turn to make Jamie and Jools proud as punch. The Little Bird designer posted a photo on Instagram of her 15-year-old daughter Daisy surfing in Cornwall, impressing as she stood on her board and rode a wave like a pro.

MORE: Jamie Oliver admits wife Jools once accused him of having an affair

Jools wrote: "Wow Daisy so so proud of you x what a privilege to learn such an incredible skill and sport such a cool little dude. Thank you @bethdruce for this awesome capture and thank you @georgessurfschool for your brilliant teaching 9 years next year xxx."

The Oliver family have spent most of their summer holidaying in Cornwall, where the kids, and Jools, have practiced surfing. Last year, the mother-of-five revealed that she had been awarded a surfing certificate. She wrote on Instagram: "Me receiving my surfing certificate. Our 6th year in Cornwall and our 6th year learning to surf with the truly fantastic George and his incredible team. I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

RELATED: Jools and Jamie Oliver have some unexpected news