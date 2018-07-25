Jools Oliver and daughter Poppy look like sisters in new family photo - see their incredible bond What a lovely picture!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are the proud parents of five children between the age of 16 and one, and while many parents dread the day that their children will no longer want to go away with them, luckily for them, it sounds as if that day is far off approaching. While Jools in particular often shares photos of her younger children on social media, she rarely posts pictures of her older two girls, Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, so fans were delighted when the Little Bird designer paid tribute to her first-born with a gorgeous photo of the pair together.

Jools Oliver and her oldest daughter Poppy are the best of friends!

In the photo, Jools and Poppy are pictured standing up against the wall of their villa with their arms around each other. Poppy appears to be getting just as tall as her mum, and looked delighted to be in her company. " I keep hearing how you only really get about 18 years worth of holidays with your children but I reckon I have a few more with this one xxx thank you beautiful Ibiza," Jools captioned the post. Fans were quick to praise their relationship, with one writing: "That's because you're a cool mum and you'll always be friends," one wrote, while another said: "That saying makes me so sad so I'm glad you share my mindset." A third added: "You look like sisters!"

Jamie Oliver spoke to HELLO! about his family

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family, and Jamie and Jools both dote on their five children. However, last year, Jamie surprised fans when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

Jamie and Jools have five children - but aren't ruling out another!

Jools, meanwhile, has admitted that although she is "very happy" with her family life how it is, she thinks there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas last month, Jools was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

