Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' daughter has just made them so proud – see photo

Not a day goes by without Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools feeling utterly proud of their five children, but their daughter Daisy made them feel extra great this week – as shown in Jools' latest snap. The Little Bird designer posted a photo on Instagram of her 15-year-old surfing in Cornwall, impressing as she stood on her board and rode a wave like a pro.

Jools wrote: "Wow Daisy so so proud of you x what a privilege to learn such an incredible skill and sport such a cool little dude. Thank you @bethdruce for this awesome capture and thank you @georgessurfschool for your brilliant teaching 9 years next year xxx."

The post came just a day after Jools shared another snap of her second-eldest child, this time showing Daisy chatting with her grandmother after a surfing session. The beautifully candid moment was of Daisy managing to look stunning even in her wet suit, which many fans picked up on. One replied to Jools, "Beautiful girl, she looks like Sophie Turner" referencing the Game of Thrones actress. "Oh wow your daughter is stunning. Such a beautiful photo and a treasure to have," another wrote.

Jools shared her pride in her second-eldest child

Others picked up on how glam Jools' mum looked. Despite keeping her face hidden from the camera, she rocked a very chic hairstyle and a pair of trendy trainers. "Wow, granny looks amazing!! I thought you were going to say auntie!" wrote one fan, while others commented on how "cool" and "gorgeous" she looked.

Daisy and her glam grandmother

The Oliver family regularly spend their summer holiday in Cornwall, where the kids, and Jools, can practice their surfing. Last year, the mother-of-five revealed that she had been awarded a surfing certificate. She wrote on Instagram: "Me receiving my surfing certificate. Our 6th year in Cornwall and our 6th year learning to surf with the truly fantastic George and his incredible team. I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

