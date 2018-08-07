Jamie Oliver admits wife Jools once accused him of having an affair The couple share five children together

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have been happily married for 18 years, but the celebrity chef has made a surprising confession about his personal life. He admitted that his teenage sweetheart once suspected him of cheating. Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: "My missus accused me of having an affair once, because I kept disappearing and coming back with green on my knees." The TV chef explained: "It was courgette season and I was in the vegetable patch!"

Jamie, 43, and his wife Jools started dating when they were teenagers and went on to marry in 2000. Since then, the couple have welcomed five children – Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and River, turned two on Tuesday. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month, both taking to Instagram to share throwback photos from their beautiful day.

"Today I am so proud to celebrate my 18 wedding anniversary with this amazing woman!! Thank you so much @joolsoliver for being my soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life, what a journey it’s been so far," Jamie wrote. "Thank you for being by my side, thank you for seeing things I never see, thank you loving me, for being the best wife & most fantastic mother of our 5 precious children....I LOVE YOU SO MUCH...." Jamie then joked: "Now stop watching love island and come find me in the garden waiting to give you your anniversary pressie....hurry up!!! Love Jamie ox x x x x."

The couple married in July 2000

Jools also paid tribute to her husband. The mother-of-five shared a beautiful black-and-white photo from their wedding day, of them holding hands in the church with huge grins on their faces. "Happy happy anniversary my soul mate," she began.

"The person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone. When I really need you, you are there, when I am scared you reassure me and when I am tired you make me a dam good cup of coffee!!!! You would do anything for us and most of all you make me feel safe. Love you more than all these words."