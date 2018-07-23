Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal looks so grown up on holiday The celebrity chef is a doting dad to five children

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have whisked their family off on holiday now that the school holidays have started, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! Jools has been sharing some super cute photos of their children on social media throughout their travels, including one of their nine-year-old daughter Petal, looking incredibly grown up. The candid photo, which was simply captioned: "Petal" showed the little girl standing by the doorway of a picturesque villa, dressed in a gorgeous summer dress from Jools' Little Bird collection. Petal seems to have shot up quickly too, and fans were quick to comment on just how much she has grown. "Beautiful family growing up fast," one wrote, while another said: "So big!" A third added: "Wow! What a lovely young lady!"

Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal is getting so big!

Other photos from the family's holiday have included a sweet picture of Jamie and Jools' son Buddy, seven, on a yacht, and another of their youngest, River, one, sitting on a swing. "Good morning sweet baby," Jools wrote next to the image. The mother-of-five – who more often than not prefers not to appear in the photos she uploads online – also shared a beautiful picture of her and River relaxing outside. "Holidays (unusual to have me in a pic but his little happy face)?xxx," she wrote.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's job before he was famous will surprise you

Loading the player...

The celebrity chef talks to HELLO! about his children

Jools recently opened up about her family holidays during an interview on podcast Made by Mammas. Chatting to hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the Little Bird designer revealed that she spends weeks beforehand packing before she goes away to ensure that everything goes smoothly, especially when there are some many family members to take care of. During the interview, Jools revealed that she never planned on having her children so close in age.

The Oliver family have gone away during the summer holidays

MORE: Jamie Oliver talks about the 'dark times' his family are facing

Referring to her oldest daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, she said: "It's difficult as they share the same friends, same boyfriends. It literally killed me having two so close." The couple then had a six year gap between having Petal, followed by Buddy, and in 2016, they welcomed River, who she gushed is a "nice addition to the family" who is very much adored by his siblings. "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn’t really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him," she said.