Recently resurfaced photos have offered a fascinating insight into Prince Harry's Eton bedroom - and he appears to have been just like any other teen. The royal gave an unprecedented glimpse at his school life before he left the college in 2003, posing for photos in his bedroom that had been decorated with posters of scantily-clad models and a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

One photo showed the Prince posing on a leather chair in his bedroom, next to a wooden desk and chest of drawers. Harry had filled the room with personal mementoes and posters, with a framed portrait of his late mother – taken by Mario Testino – taking pride of place on his desk. Meanwhile, Harry also had a coffee table book dedicated to the photographer's work on top of his chest of drawers, alongside a CD player, speakers, and other books.

Other items hung on a noticeboard included an England flag, a printed letter, and a number of posters that appeared to have been torn out of magazines. Elsewhere in his bedroom, the teenager had a framed photo of his dad Prince Charles and grandmother the Queen. He topped the bed with a blue checked duvet cover, while grey checked curtains hung at the windows.

Prince Harry joined Eton College in 1998, and left in 2003 with 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels – a B in art and D in Geography. His older brother Prince William also attended the college, where he achieved three A-Levels – an A in geography, a B in history of art and a C in biology.

We're sure the room is a far cry from his new bedroom at Nottingham Cottage, the home he now shares in the grounds of Kensington Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. The couple moved into the cottage together in late 2017 after confirming their engagement, and have reportedly also been gifted a new home – Adelaide Cottage in Windsor – by the Queen following their wedding in May.

