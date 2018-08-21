Idris Elba reveals how he scored an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding We want to know everything!

Royal fans over the world were surprised to see British actor Idris Elba arrive at Windsor Castle on 19 May to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, with many suggesting it had been fellow actress Meghan who had invited him to her big day. But three months after the star-studded nuptials, Idris has finally opened up about the "special experience", revealing he is actually really good friends with the Prince.

Speaking to The Observer, the star confirmed who invited him to the wedding of the year: "Harry's a friend of mine," he said before joking that he knows him "just from round the way, haha! He's a neighborhood lad!"

Idris attended alongside stars such as George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams

The actor, who is favourite to be the next James Bond, didn’t want to give away any more details of the big day, which he describes as "one of the highlights of my life".

MORE: Surprise royal wedding guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials

"I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure," he told the publication.

He added: "It was a beautiful experience," he says, "like all weddings are."

Prince Harry and the actor have been friends for years

It's no surprise that Idris and the royal know each other, as it was Prince Charles who changed his life. In a piece written for the Mirror in 2013, the actor revealed how Charles' charity, the Prince's Trust, made him the star he is today.

RELATED: Idris Elba tipped to be the next James Bond

"I left school at 16 with dreams of attending the National Youth Music Theatre but was disheartened when I realised how much it would cost," he wrote. "It was The Prince's Trust who made it possible. They gave me a £1,500 grant and set me on the path that would eventually change my life."

Loading the player...

Idris, who is now an ambassador for the charity, recently opened up about Meghan at a Prince’s Trust event. He told Sky News in December: "Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her colour, is a role model. As a strong woman marrying into our Royal Family, she's going to be a role model for any woman."

He continued, "The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it's nice to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards.