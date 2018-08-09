Prince Harry's friend Dean Stott raises £500,000 for Heads Together Dean broke two Guinness World Records earlier this year

Prince Harry's close friend Dean Stott broke two Guinness World Records earlier this year, cycling the longest road in the world, the Pan American Highway. Dean and his campaign director wife Alana ambitiously set out to raise £1million for 11 charities under the umbrella of Heads Together – the mental health campaign founded by Harry, Prince William and Kate.

On Wednesday night, Dean and Alana handed over the initial £500,000 to the charities at their first Donation Event in London's City Hall and South Bank overlooking Tower Bridge. Charities that benefit include Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Best Beginnings, CALM, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix, The Royal British Legion, Walking With The Wounded and Young Minds. Representatives from each charity attended as well as Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne, ambassadors of Best Beginnings charity.

"We are delighted that the campaign has now reached the half way mark and that we are able to support these very worthy causes," said Alana. Of her husband, she added: "It's amazing to think that from an initial idea, Dean has now broken two world records and in doing so is inspiring others, as well as helping those affected by mental health issues. We look forward to continuing the campaign and reaching our original target of £1,000,0000."

Alison Baum OBE, CEO of Best Beginnings, said: "All of us at Best Beginnings and the other Heads Together charity partners can't thank Dean and Alana enough for the funds they are raising to enable us to support more families across the UK and for the light they are shining on the importance of mental health. They are an inspirational couple leading by example. We invite HELLO! readers to support their fundraising campaign and help them hit their £1 million target by donating here now: www.justgiving.com/pah-scotland."