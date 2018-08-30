Victoria Beckham makes an exciting announcement – and you are going to love it The fashion designer revealed the news during her holiday in the South of France

Victoria Beckham has been jetting off around the world over the summer holidays to enjoy some well-earned time off with her family, but that hasn’t stopped the hard-working fashion designer from working a little bit too. On Wednesday during her break in the South of France, the former Spice Girl revealed to her fans on Instagram that her brand new Victoria Beckham website was live. Now, customers from around the world can buy pieces online as a result of its global shipping, and Victoria was very excited to share the good news with everyone. The star posted a photo of herself in in front of a Mac desktop which had the website on the homepage.

Victoria Beckham has made her website a lot easier for global customers

In the caption, Victoria wrote: "My new website is now LIVE! I am super excited I can now reach over 100 countries! I am really excited to share my new site with you and I hope you enjoy the experience, me and my team have built as much we do! Do let me know what you think!" Fans were quick to comment, many of which were happy with the update. "Perfect! Good to see the prices in my own currency, it makes it easy...," one wrote, while another was pleased with the international language features: "It's very good, it has Russian language," they said. A third fan was just as excited that Victoria – who is notorious for her pout – was smiling in the photo: "Now that is a fabulously great photo, you look so relaxed and natural."

READ: Romeo Beckham celebrates his 16th birthday with godfather Elton John

The fashion designer is currently in the South of France with her family and Elton John

Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to successful fashion designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, it stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014.

MORE: Harper Beckham copies Victoria's Posh Spice bob

Her fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.