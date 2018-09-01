Strictly's Dr Ranj opens up about the brave moment he came out as gay to his wife He's given a very candid interview

Strictly Come Dancing's Dr Ranj has spoken candidly about the moment he came out as gay to his wife of five years, during an interview with The Mirror. The This Morning doctor, who is now openly gay, revealed he realised he was unhappy after marrying in his early twenties, telling the publication: "I accepted that it wasn’t right and it had to end. It was so hard and I still don’t like thinking about it. I felt like my heart had been wrenched out of my chest."

Dr Ranj was confirmed as a Strictly contestant last month

He continued: "I was completely broken. It was the lowest point in my life. I can only imagine how hard it was for my wife, though – she didn’t deserve any of that. I feel so incredibly sorry for what she had to go through."

Back in 2016, Dr Ranj also spoke to Attitude magazine about his journey. "I didn’t wake up one day and think 'yay, I’m gay!', nor was it something I always knew. What I did know was that my sexuality wasn’t as black-and-white as we are led to believe. That’s the reality about human sexuality - it’s not always simple," he said.

The star has had a outpouring of support

The medic, who will soon appear on the 2018 series of Strictly, has previously called for same-sex partners on the show – which BBC producers have now confirmed will not happen this year. He said of his involvement in the dance competition: "I would love to dance with a same-sex partner. I would value a time when same sex couples could dance on shows like Strictly. It is incredibly important."

Popular TV doctor Ranj has received an outpouring of support after being confirmed as a contestant, with his thousands of fans posting regular comments on his Instagram profile. "I hope you do amazing!! My little two-year-old loves you, her face lights up when she sees you. I’m sure you’ll bring the fabulousness," one follower wrote on Friday, after the cast filmed their first pre-recorded show.