Strictly pro Katya Jones supports husband Neil after he missed out on getting a celebrity partner The couple are both Strictly professional dancers

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has shared a sweet tribute to her husband Neil Jones, just days after he confirmed he would be remaining as a backing dancer on the show. The dancer, who won the series with Joe McFadden in 2017, thanked her husband for his support as she posted a photo from the launch show on Thursday.

"One more from the red carpet. Just because I love this photo of me and @mr_njonesofficial. He might not have a partner again this year, but I can't thank him enough for being there for me for the third year in a row," Katya wrote, adding: "As we vowed - for better, for worse..."

Katya Jones has praised her husband and fellow dancer Neil

Many viewers were hoping to see Neil take centre stage this year and get paired up, but on Saturday, he confirmed that he will be remaining as a backing dancer. Remaining upbeat about the decision, Neil uploaded a short video on Instagram putting the rumours to rest. He said: "Hi guys. So we have had a fantastic few weeks of rehearsals and this week we finally met up with all of the celebrities– and I just wanted to say one thing - you are in for a treat!"

MORE: Neil Jones confirms some devastating Strictly news

Neil continued: "Now, there have been a few rumours swirling around whether or not I will have a partner this year on Strictly, and I just wanted to let you know what was going on. Unfortunately, I won't be paired up this series, but don't worry because I will still be there every week in all the group numbers, in the music acts, and on It Takes Two – which I love!"

Katya won the series in 2017

He added: "I am really happy to be part of such a great show. And I just wanted to say to everyone thank you so much for all your kind words and your support. I can't wait for it all to start." Katya joked in a comment: "Thank God for that! I need someone cooking dinner and preparing baths for when I get home!!"

GALLERY: See all the photos from the Strictly 2018 launch