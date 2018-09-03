Video: See exclusive pics from Dani Dyer’s idyllic childhood She and boyfriend Jack Fincham won Love Island in 2018

Dani Dyer won the hearts of the nation in summer 2018 when she and boyfriend Jack Fincham became the newest winners of ITV2 smash hit Love Island. Dani in particular became an instant sensation because of her down to earth nature and fun personality. Speaking about her daughter just days before she was crowned winner back in July, Joanne Mas revealed to HELLO! that Dani was being true to herself whilst on the reality TV show.



"She is very honest and kind," she revealed."Dani was really cute as a child, she was my easiest child in all honesty. She was very affectionate and loved cuddles. She just sang and danced.” Though her family were surprised when she reneged on her acting career to take part in the hit ITV2 reality show, Dani’s mum admitted that they loved every moment of seeing their daughter compete on Love Island. A month after being crowned the winners, Dani and Jack appeared on This Morning to give their first joint television interview, and the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer opened up about her dad's reaction to her reality TV appearance: “It was last minute for me. I didn’t honestly think I’d go on it. It was so scary to put yourself on there especially with love and that…but I sat Dad down literally the final week before, he didn’t really like it.” See exclusive pictures of Dani Dyer’s idyllic childhood in the video below.

Dani Dyer's idyllic childhood

