Peter Andre is the proud father to four children – Junior, Bista, Amelia and Theo – from his marriage to Emily MacDonagh and his ex-wife Katie Price. During an appearance on Lorraine, the Mysterious Girl singer was asked whether he would like to expand his brood, but Peter, who has previously said it all depends on his wife's wishes, admitted: "You do realise I think, after changing that many nappies, you do start to go, 'I'm not sure anymore.' I'm 45, I reckon I've still got a couple of years left in me but I'm not sure."

Peter and Emily welcomed their daughter Amelia in January 2014, followed by a son Theo in November 2016. Emily, a junior doctor, returned to work after a year off and by the sounds of it, is busy juggling her career with motherhood. "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it's tough," Peter said at the beginning of the year.

When his son Theo was a few months old, Peter did admit that he was suffering from sleep deprivation. Again during an appearance on Lorraine, the singer replied "absolutely not!" when asked about having more children. "Not unless they invent a 24-hour coffee system," he quipped, before adding: "No, I shouldn't say that. I haven't asked my wife. She decides, you know. Happy wife, happy life."

Emily has previously opened up about feeling that she "let down" her son after delivering him via C-section. "The first baby was easy, Millie was so quick and easy," Emily told Lorraine. "I expected that with Theo but it didn't happen. I planned to have a natural labour and I didn't. I felt like I had let him down."

She continued: "Because it is more risky having a caesarean than having a natural birth. As a doctor, you see all the worst scenarios, you see the complicated labours and when things go wrong. I probably did have that in my head, more than I should have done."

