Why this week will be very emotional for Kate Middleton

Like many parents around the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge will feel a roller coaster of emotions as her children go back to school and nursery later this week. Her five-year-old son Prince George starts the term at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday, while her three-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will go back to Willocks Nursery on Wednesday.

It will be a particularly emotional time for Kate, who is expected to do the school run on both days and help her children settle into their new class. The Duchess was unable to drop off George on his first day of 'big school' last year as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis. Instead Prince William did the honours, even posing with George, who looked smart in his school uniform, for an official portrait.

Much was made of George's first day of Reception last year, with press invited to capture the young royal's milestone, but this year, Kate is expected to quietly do the school run without any cameras. The Duchess regularly does the drop off and pick up when she can; she even accompanied George to school the day after giving birth to Prince Louis.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, one parent said: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" The report went to say that Prince William once turned up unannounced to a 'get to know you' coffee morning, dressed down in chinos, a jumper and wearing his glasses.

Kate will be spending this week making sure her children are prepared for their first day, stocking their pencil cases and packing their school bags. Her little girl Charlotte is also heading back for her second year of nursery this week. Charlotte is a full-time pupil at Willocks Nursery in Kensington, which, according to its official website, is a "traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners". Group activities include poetry, singing, acting and jigsaw-making, while 'circle time', which involves prayer and hymns, also takes place every day.

