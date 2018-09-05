HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Roxie Nixon joined by stars at NYC book launch

HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon was all smiles at the US launch of her bestselling novel, The Stylist, on Tuesday. Famous faces gathered at the Upper East Side home of luxury consultant Marigay McKee in New York City for the star-studded launch of the book, which was released in the US in early September, to celebrate the story of Amber Green, a sales associate who is thrown into the glitz and glamour of Hollywood during awards season. Speaking about the special event, Rosie said: "It was amazing to celebrate the launch of The Stylist in New York in the home of my dear friend Marigay Mckee. I will remember the evening forever."

Producer Francesca Dutton was among guests

Rosie stole the show on the night in a stunning silver sequinned dress by Sachin & Babi, while the upcoming film's producer, Francesca Dutton, who also attended the exciting event, and looked chic in black cigarette trousers and a matching blazer with lace detailing. Other famous faces who attended included Susan Rockefeller, Lady Victoria Hervey and Nina Garcia. The novel, which was released in the UK in 2016, has become such a success that it has now been opted for a film, with the screenwriter of Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You, Karen McCullah, on board for the project.

The book was released in the US on Tuesday

READ: Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack enjoys night out with HELLO! theatre club

Speaking about the upcoming film, Rosie said: "The movie adaptation of the book is going into pre-production later this year with filming set for 2019. Casting will be underway soon and I can’t wait to see who gets the roles of Mona Armstrong and Amber Green." She added some thoughts on who she would like to see cast in the movie, explaining: "I'm a real fan of Lily Collins and could see her as Amber. Perhaps a Hollywood stalwart for Mona - time will tell. It really is a thrill to see my book brought to life like this." The mum-of-two also opened up about her third book, explaining: "When I get a spare moment, I’m currently working on a third novel around the themes of motherhood, friendship and relationships - it’s more baby wipes than high fashion, which perfectly encapsulates the mix of my life right now too!"

READ: Katie Piper shows off baby bump in chic pink dress at Rosie Nixon's book launch