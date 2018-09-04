Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears on This Morning Holly Willoughby had to comfort Coleen as she talked about online trolls

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan had to be comforted by Holly Willoughy on This Morning as she broke down over her recent televised argument with former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Kim Woodburn. Coleen, 53, opened up to Holly and Philip Schofield this morning about the online backlash she has received after her controversial showdown with Kim last week, including an online petition circulating to get Coleen fired which has garnered over 10,000 signatures. She told the presenters: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out." She continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life." Bursting into tears, Coleen added: "She needs help and I feel terribly sorry for her."

Kim walked off Loose Women after confronting Coleen

Coleen and Kim – who have been in a feud since meeting each other 18 months ago in the CBB house – were pitted against each other on the show to try and resolve their differences. It ended with 76-year-old Kim walking off in tears while Coleen was supported by her sister Linda Nolan and fellow panellists. Explaining the trolling she has received since the confrontation was aired, Coleen said: "Sometimes it's hard as I have never called her names, and she has called me every name under the sun, but to be called a bully and to have messages going, 'Why can't you die like your sister?'" She added: "It's revolting bullying. I would never wish harm on Kim, I don't hate Kim, we'll never be friends and that's fine."

Coleen Nolan presents Loose Women

Holly and Phil were quick to comfort the mum-of-three as she commented on social media trolls and the impact they have on people's mental health. She said: "But it's not right, and they wonder why – I think I'm strong, like you say, I've been in it years and I feel strong and I've dealt with trolls and everything before - but then I thought, 'God, if this affected me this much what if I was 14 or 15?' and then they wonder why kids' mental health is out of control." Although Coleen also touched on how she thought about giving up the showbiz world, she recently revealed her plans to embark on a solo tour. But the star confirmed that she will still be fulfilling her presenting duties on Loose Women.

