Family gives update on Greatest Showman star after high-risk surgery Sam Humphrey was suffering complications from Crohn's Disease

Fans of the Greatest Showman were shocked to hear that the actor who played Charles Stratton in the popular musical film, Sam Humphrey, was undergoing a high-risk surgery due to his struggle with Crohn's Disease, which was made worse by skeletal achondroplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism. However, the family have now issued a promising statement about the 24-year-old's condition following the surgery.

Sam's family gave an update on his recovery

Speaking to E! News, they said: "Sam is an incredibly resilient and strong individual. His surgery went well and he is currently recovering and being monitored to make sure that there are no complications. He will require further treatment and rehabilitation over the coming weeks but he is under the care of some of the best physicians in the world at Cedars Sinai. His family thank everyone for their love, support, prayer and positive vibes. We will update everyone should there be any further developments."

They confirmed that the actor would be undergoing surgery on Friday, saying: "Sam has been suffering from complications due to Crohn's disease, which is exasperated by Sam's skeletal dysplasia and size… His family and friends are with him and they ask for privacy while Sam is treated and recovers." Sam has previously opened up about his condition, telling News.com.au how he struggled with depression when he was told that he wasn't expected to reach his 18th birthday when he was a child. He said: "I was feeling very hopeless and depressed. I thought to myself, 'What's the point to this if I'm going to die in a few years? Why put it off?' I tried to kill myself a few times but the thought of what it would do to my family and friends was too much and ultimately I just couldn't bring myself to end my life."