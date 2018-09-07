Vanilla Ice was on the quarantined flight where dozens of passengers mysteriously fell ill The rapper wasn't taken ill himself on the flight

Vanilla Ice posted live updates from the Emirate flight from Dubai to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, where dozens of people mysteriously fell ill. Speaking about the situation, he shared a video of the ambulances outside of the plane after landing, and wrote: "So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I'm stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy."

Passengers fell ill on the Emirates flight

The Ice Ice Baby rapper later added: "Well, today was exciting. I flew 14 hours into New York from Dubai, and basically it was chaos right when we landed. The pilot comes on, he says, 'Well, we got a little health issue. People are sick.' I've been on planes before where people have been sick. They usually come on with a paramedic and then they'll take the person off. Then I look out the window, and I'm like 'Oh my gosh!'" Speaking to WPBF-TV, he said: "When we started looking out the windows, we were like 'This is much bigger than what the pilot just made it out to be. This is real serious.'"

Loading the player...

Tour manager Chuck Quon confirmed that Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, was on the flight, saying: "I can verify that he was on the plane, and was released with all the other passengers that did not exhibit any symptoms. I have no other information about the situation beyond that. Also, he is not in NY any longer." People were quick to joke about the situation, with one writing: "We go now live to our infectious disease reporter on the scene, Vanilla Ice," while another joked: "The zombie outbreak is beginning and vanilla ice is the embedded reporter we're relying on for updates."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.