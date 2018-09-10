Heroic Jamie Oliver praised by grateful neighbours after 'pinning down' burglar targeting their homes This is incredible!

Jamie Oliver has been hailed a local hero after apprehending a burglar that tried to break into his London home and several others on his street. According to The Mirror, the 43-year-old chef reportedly caught the culprit trying to enter his home, before chasing him down the road and pinning him to the ground until the police arrived. The star's neighbours also told the publication of their gratitude for his bravery in protecting his local community, where model Kate Moss is also thought to be a resident.

Jamie's children were reportedly at home during the break-in

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said of the incident: "At 7.13pm on Tuesday, 4th of September, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6. The male was apprehended by members of the public and was subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a North London police station where he remains at this time. Officers from Central North Command Unit are investigating."

One neighbour told the newspaper: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they’d done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call. Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage."

It's thought that Jamie's wife Jools, and children Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River were all home at the time. The couple have not commented on the matter as yet.

It was business as usual for Jamie on Monday morning, however, taking to Instagram to announce that he's collaborating with Tesco on an exciting new venture. "Together we are going to be working really hard for all of you – coming up with loads of great recipes, tips and little swaps to help make healthier choices delicious and affordable. Look out for the recipes each month – I can't wait to share them with you!" he said in his video post.

