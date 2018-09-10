Coleen Rooney shares the cutest photo of sons on their 1st day of school in America The family are settling into life in the States

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's sons are settling into life in Washington D.C! Their eldest children marked a milestone on Monday by having their first day at their new school following their move to the United States during the summer holidays.

Proud mum Coleen shared a collage of photos of Kai, Klay and Kit in their uniforms on Monday, writing: "First day at school for my boys in America." While Kai, eight, and Klay, five, will both be at junior school, the couple's two-year-old son Kit appears to be starting nursery at the same site. Meanwhile, youngest son Cass, seven months, will be spending time at his new home with his parents.

Coleen Rooney's sons started school in Washington D.C. on Monday

Earlier in the day Coleen shared a sweet family photo to celebrate the fact they were all reunited in the US after spending some time apart while they prepared to relocate from their home in Cheshire. "Hard work to get a photo but at least we're all back together!" Coleen wrote.

The family have made the decision to relocate to America to support Wayne, who has signed to play for DC United on a three-and-a-half-year contract. And while the family already appear to be settling in, Coleen previously told HELLO! that her son Klay was particularly worried about the move.

The family relocated to the United States over the summer

"My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it," she said, adding that the summer holidays made it a lot easier for her children to adjust. "But while it is the summer holidays and he is not with his friends day-in, day-out, hopefully it will feel like one long holiday. And the children have so many school holidays so we can always come back, he will be fine," she said.

Luckily for Coleen, their eldest son Kai, eight, "is excited," and their two youngest Kit, two, and five-month-old Cass, are too little to understand what is happening.

