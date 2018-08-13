Exclusive! Coleen Rooney reveals one of her sons is unsure about moving to America It's a year of change for the Rooney family

Coleen Rooney recently went to Washington for the first time to start house hunting ahead of the family's move to the States, and while it is certainly an exciting time for them all, the doting mum has revealed that one of her sons is a little reluctant about such a big change. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, Coleen – who is mum to sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – admitted that five-year-old Klay needs a bit more convincing that the move is an adventure. She said: "My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it."

Coleen Rooney and her children went to visit Wayne in Washington

Wayne Rooney's wife added that the summer holidays have made it a lot easier for her children to adjust. "But while it is the summer holidays and he is not with his friends day-in, day-out, hopefully it will feel like one long holiday. And the children have so many school holidays so we can always come back, he will be fine," she said. Luckily for Coleen, their eldest son Kai, eight, "is excited," and their two youngest Kit, two, and five-month-old Cass, are too little to understand what is happening.

Coleen was delighted to spend time with her football husband during the trip

It has certainly been a busy year for the Rooneys, who welcomed baby Cass in February. While talking to HELLO!, Coleen revealed that the youngest member of the family is doted on by his brothers, "They love him," she gushed. Coleen also added that the move to the States is only temporary. When asked what she is likely to be doing in ten years time, she said: "In ten years we will be back in the UK," adding: "I am just excited to watch the kids grow up, see their personalities grow, and seeing them transform into young men."

Coleen recently returned to the UK after a week in the States with her children and brothers, where they looked for houses, saw the sites of the US capital, and most exciting of all – spent time with Wayne. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Wayne and their son Kai in Washington, she said: "We have had a great time in Washington.... sightseeing, house hunting, viewing schools and of course seeing @WayneRooney. Looking forward to our family move real soon."

