Simon Cowell's son Eric is the cutest mini surfer – see photos

Simon Cowell's son Eric is one little dude! The youngster was pictured enjoying a surfing day out with his BFF Coco – Terri Seymour's daughter – and their other adorable group of friends. Eric and Coco looked like mini pros, posing with their boards on the beach while another shot showed Eric taking centre stage, waving his board in the air. Terri uploaded the snaps on Instagram, writing: "Our #boogie babes. #SundayFunday #boogieboarding."

Terri has always remained close to her ex-boyfriend Simon, and is now good friends with Simon's girlfriend Lauren Silverman. While the couple rarely share photos on social media, Simon, Lauren and their young son Eric often feature on Terri's Instagram page. And judging by the photos, their children Eric and Coco, who are only one year apart, are the best of friends.

Simon Cowell and son Eric make TV appearance:

The X Factor judge is now back in the UK for the new series of the talent competition, although he and his American partner Lauren divide their time between London and the US. Fans are hoping that little Eric will make another appearance in the X Factor studios soon. The four-year-old has previously accompanied his famous dad to the auditions; last year, Eric had a go at introducing the show by replacing voiceover artist Peter Dickson and saying into the microphone: "It's time to face the music."

Simon Cowell's son Eric took centre stage

Earlier this year, Eric also made an appearance on Britain's Got More Talent, where he helped his dad judge the acts. The little boy stole the show, nodding enthusiastically when host Stephen Mulhern asked if he liked all the contestants.

Terri Seymour uploaded the photos

Simon has previously opened up about his relationship with his son, saying. "I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up." When asked whether he wants Eric to take over the business one day, Simon added to The Sun: "Oh, a million per cent. I think about that all the time. I would love him to take over. He's really confident. When he comes down here he knows what everybody does. He likes being in the gallery. That will be my dream."

