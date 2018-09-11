The Countess of Wessex is effortless as ever in royal blue midi dress as she attends star-studded charity day The midi-dress-of-dreams

The Countess of Wessex looked beautiful as she returned to official engagements on Tuesday at the annual BGC Charity Day – it's safe to say we missed you, Sophie! The royal looked super-chic in her knitted royal blue dress, which featured modern mid-sleeves and a mega-flattering roll neck. Teamed with simple nude pointed heels and minimal jewellery, it's the perfect autumn ensemble, we reckon, especially with Sophie's pretty swept-back updo. Love. The royal took the phones alongside plenty of celebs for the star-studded charity day, for which she was supporting disabled children's cause Brainwave.

Sophie was joined at the event alongside the likes of Nicole Scherzinger and Claudia Winkleman – who went a lot more casual for the occasion in a slouchy jumper, black trousers and Gucci loafers. The annual fundraiser poignantly marks the tragic events of 11 September - raising money for a number of charities by moving stock on the trading floor, in memory of 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack.

Sophie certainly looked very happy to be playing trader for the day – having a good giggle as she took to the phones to secure some deals. This is the first time we've seen the Countess since she was spotted in Balmoral during the royals' annual summer break – heading off to a church service with her family.

While we keen royal style-watchers only caught a quick glimpse of her in the car, we did manage to spot that she was wearing an adorable pair of starfish-earrings. So. Cute. We still haven't tracked the exact pair down (sob), so for now we'll have to make do with a similar pair we found in And Other Stories for a pretty reasonable £17. Now, cue the style hunt for her latest outfit…

