We can't get over Prince Louis' smile in this adorable thank you card from Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have posted thank you cards to royal fans who wished their son Prince Louis well on his christening day – and the photo they chose to send is just the cutest. The royal baby was pictured in his mother Kate's arms, giggling away and flashing a gummy smile at the camera.

Royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the handle @loopycrown3, shared a photo of the card on Instagram, revealing the sweet message on the back that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were touched that you took the trouble to write on the occasion of the baptism of their son, Prince Louis. Their Royal Highnesses are so grateful for all the wonderful messages they have received and send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

Speaking to HELLO! Bradley said: "One of my favourite cards I received was from Princess Eugenie of York for her engagement. I also have two hand-signed cards from the Duchess of Cornwall. I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016. My first ever royal reply was from Her Majesty the Queen thanking me for sending my birthday wishes on her 90th birthday. Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe."

Bradley added: "Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply. They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards."

Louis' official portrait was taken in July by Matt Porteous – the same photographer who captured Prince George's third birthday portraits in 2016. Jersey-based professional Matt, who came recommended to William and Kate years ago through a friend, is known for his more modern and relaxed photographs.

The Cambridges had asked Matt to take some informal shots of Louis' christening for their own personal family albums, but decided to publicly share the candid photo of Louis laughing because it was just so lovely. Meanwhile, the official photographer of the day, who was in charge of the more formal group portraits at Clarence House, was Matt Holyoak.

Baby Louis was born in April at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington – the same place where his older siblings Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, were born. So far, fans have only seen Louis a handful of times in public, namely on the day of his birth and at his christening. Fans are hoping that William and Kate will imminently release another official portrait of Louis when he is a few months older, as they have done previously with George and Charlotte.

