Céline Dion supported by fans as she mourns loss of 'dear friend' with heartbreaking tribute

Céline Dion is mourning the loss of a dear friend and previous collaborator with whom she had a "strong connection."

On Saturday, April 27, the music industry lost Canadian singer-songwriter Jean-Pierre Ferland, who passed away aged 89 of natural causes, almost three months after he was admitted to a long-term care hospital in St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, on February 14.

Upon learning of the "Un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin" singer's death, the "I'm Alive" singer honored his legacy with a touching tribute.

Céline took to Instagram one day after Jean-Pierre's passing was announced to share a throwback photo of the two performing on stage, and began her tribute with some lyrics, in French, of one of her late friend's songs.

She then wrote: "Jean-Pierre Ferland was a French-Canadian poet and songwriter, showman and television host," adding: "A true gentleman who loved women, writing hundreds of songs that became part of our lives."

"Two of them were written for me, creating a strong connection between us," she noted, concluding with: "I here pay tribute to his passing using words chosen from these songs. Rest in peace dear friend, you will forever remain in my heart…"

Aside from "Un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin," Céline and Jean-Pierre also collaborated on songs "Une chance qu'on s'a," "Sur les plaines," "Je n'ai pas besoin d'amour" and "Je reviens chez-nous" across several decades.

Following the loving tribute, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their condolences, with one writing: "So sorry about the passing of your dear friend, may he rest peacefully," as others followed suit with: "He is unforgettable, we will all miss him," and: "Jean-Pierre Ferland was an icon of Quebecois music, known for his poignant songs and distinctive voice. His music touched hearts and left a lasting legacy in the musical culture. May he be remembered and honored for his contributions to the arts."

© Getty Jean-Pierre with Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg in 1986

Jean-Pierre's passing comes just as Céline is inching her way back into the spotlight, after a lengthy, ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome effectively halted her music career and previous plans for a world tour.

After recent both lowkey and high profile outings, she officially marked the beginning of her comeback as the cover star for Vogue France's May issue, in which she opened up about her debilitating health diagnosis, and highly-anticipated return to the stage.

© Shutterstock The singer made a big comeback, alongside her son Rene-Charles, at the Grammys

"It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder," she admitted.

Nonetheless, she added: "But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

