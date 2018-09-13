Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne step out for adorable family day with two daughters - see the rare pictures Such a lovely family!

Jacqueline Jossa and husband Dan Osborne were recently reunited after Dan's stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house – and they stepped out together with their two adorable daughters on Wednesday. The couple share two-month-old Mia, and little Ella, who is three. In the sweet pictures, Dan can be seen happily walking hand-in-hand with his eldest daughter whilst carrying Mia in her carrier in his other hand, as Jacqueline follows behind with their baby bag.

Dan looked thrilled to be back with his family

The father-of-three recently celebrated coming third in the reality show, after he joined in a bid to revive his reputation following the cheating claims made against him. And while his wife chose not to appear at the finale, Dan headed straight home to see his family after leaving the Big Brother house – even sharing a sweet video of him being reunited with a very excited Ella.

Jacqueline paid a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, too, writing: "It's good to have this man back, my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always," alongside a snap of Dan kissing baby Mia.

Jacqueline and Dan are doting parents to their two girls

The former The Only Way Is Essex star showed his dedication to his children throughout his time in the Big Brother house, and also posted a sweet reunion with his son, Teddy, on Wednesday. "Just had a lovely evening with my little man," he wrote. "I surprised him and went round to him, he came to the door, shouted Daddy, held me and cried, set me right off so we just cried together for 5 minutes… then spent the rest of the evening having fun and laughing... I am so so lucky to be loved the way I am by my beautiful children! I’m sorry @bbuk but if you ever want me again you’re gonna have to have the whole family in there cause there is no way I’m leaving these without contact again."

