Jacqueline Jossa shares new photo of baby Mia – and she's sister Ella's double

Jacqueline Jossa welcomed baby daughter Mia in June, and delighted her fans on social media this week after sharing a new photo of the newborn, who she shares with estranged husband Dan Osborne. As well as cooing over just how cute baby Mia looked in the photo, followers were quick to comment on just how much she looked like her big sister, three-year-old Ella. "She looks so much like Ella! What an absolute beauty," one wrote, while another said: "She looks a lot like Ella, she has her eyes and face." A third added: "She literally gave birth to her baby Ella all over again!"

Since Mia's arrival, Jacqueline has been making sure that she spends plenty of quality time with her firstborn to ensure that she doesn’t feel left out. Over the past few weeks, the doting mum has been documenting some of their fun activities together with her fans on Instagram, which most recently included a photoshoot. With her mum in the public eye, little Ella is no doubt used to watching her pose for photos for shoots, and adorably wanted to do the same at home. Jacqueline shared a photo of her daughter posing in the living room dressed in a Cinderella Disney princess outfit. "Princess Ella. She wanted to do a photoshoot so I have 234 photos of Ella like this on my phone right now," Jacqueline shared, accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emoji faces.

Shortly before welcoming her second child, Jacqueline paid a touching tribute to her oldest daughter, telling her fans just how much of a great big sister she will be. The actress shared a photo of Ella on Instagram, writing next to it: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"

Baby Mia was born on 25 June, and her dad Dan was the first to share a photo of her on social media to announce her safe arrival into the world and reveal her name. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star posted a beautiful snap of their daughter Ella proudly cradling her little sister in her arms, and captioned it: "2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world Mia Osborne another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect. 25.06.2018."