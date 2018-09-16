Exclusive! Una Healy speaks out for first time since split She's in a positive place after splitting from Ben Foden

Her marriage to Ben Foden may have come to a devastatingly abrupt end, but seven weeks on and Saturdays star Una Healy says she is moving on as she joins a campaign to encourage young readers. "My life has been turned upside down and I’m trying to figure it out," she says, speaking for the first time since the end of her six-year marriage in this exclusive interview with HELLO!. "I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

Last week, Una was back on stage at country music festival The Long Road. Hitting the Rhinestone stage at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, she showcased not only her music but also her newly blonde locks. "I’ve had the same colour hair forever and just fancied a change," she says. "Now I can’t wait to get back in the recording studio. Writing is a passion and when things happen in my life, I write a lot. It’s a form of therapy."

She is also getting by with a little help from her friends, family and fans. "They’ve been rallying around when times are tough," she says. "I’ve been sent letters that are really supportive, too. "Life is tough, but you’ve got to keep a positive attitude. Time is a healer as well. Someone told me: 'Don’t look back; you’re not going that way.' These words inspire me, as does the famous quote of Winston Churchill: 'If you’re going through hell, keep going.'"

The 36-year-old had been planning to move to the US with Ben and their two young children – daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, three – after the rugby union player signed a contract with a team in New York. But they split after allegations of his infidelity and Una is now focusing firmly on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," she says. "I never feel lonely or alone. They’re lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They’re my priority."

"You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you," she continues. "But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I'm looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share."

