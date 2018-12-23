Una Healy makes relationship with new boyfriend David Breen official - see photo Fans are so happy for her!

Una Healy has announced that she has a new boyfriend in the sweetest way possible, sharing a photo of the new couple dressed up for a Christmas night out. The singer - who split from husband Ben Foden in July after six years of marriage - teased fans by writing: "I have tried to hide him but he’s too tall," alongside the photo of her posing with David Breen while standing next to a Christmas tree. Although there had been rumours that she was dating the Irish sportsman, they made things Instagram official on Sunday afternoon. Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Show him off girl!! Hope you have a great Xmas!" while another added: "You so deserve this! Merry Christmas."

READ: Why Kate Middleton’s Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis will break with her family tradition

Una and her new boyfriend

Speaking to HELLO! earlier in the year in her first interview after splitting from Ben, Una said: "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children." The 36-year-old had been planning to move to the US with Ben and their two young children - daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, three - after the rugby union player signed a contract with a team in New York. But they split after allegations of his infidelity.

READ: Strictly’s Karen Clifton is an adorable aunt with nieces as ex-husband Kevin drives home for Christmas

Talking about her children, she continued: "I'm so lucky to have them. I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.