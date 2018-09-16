Strictly’s Janette Manrara reunites with former dancer Kristina Rihanoff at LFW And you can shop his high-street collection!

Strictly dancers Janette Manrara and Kristina Rihanoff have gushed over fashion designer Julien Macdonald whose show they both attended on Saturday as part of London Fashion Week 2018. Janette and her fellow Strictly dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec, and Kristina and her rugby player boyfriend Ben Cohen, attended the glitzy event at Hyde Park's St John Church before sharing photos of their outfits on social media, and thanking the designer for an "incredible" show. Janette dazzled in a shimmering sequin dress, while Kristina showed off some serious sophistication in a mesh top paired with tailored trousers. Never one to shy away from bold outfits thanks to his time wearing Strictly costumes, Aljaz also put a fashion foot forward in a bright white jacket featuring embroidered detail, whereas Ben played it cool and classic in a black blazer and jeans combination.

Kritsina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Julien Maconald, who has a high-street range in Debenhams, thanked the stars for coming, after Ben tweeted: "What an amazing show last night @JulienMacdonald Myself and @KRihanoff had a blast!." Kristina later wrote: "We absolutely loved it ! Your collection is insane!" Janette also shared photos of the night and commented alongside the pictures: "Amazing night for #LFW2018 watching @julienmacdonald show! @aljazskorjanec & I loved being the #MacDonaldCouple last night dressed in his clothes! Haha! Truly incredible." Former Strictly star Ruth Langsford was quick to compliment them on how amazing they looked, simply writing: "Gorgeous."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Other stars on the front row of Julien’s show included TV personality and designer Millie Macintosh, singer Nicole Scherzinger, presenter Alan Carr and Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson. They watched as model of the moment Winnie Harlow starred on the catwalk to the sound of Aretha Franklin. The hugely popular Welsh designer was showcasing his gorgeous Spring-Summer 2019 line but fans can shop his Star range available at Debenhams.

