Una Healy and Ben Foden have announced their split after six years of marriage, it has been confirmed. The The Saturdays singer's spokesperson told The Sun: "I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she’s in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make." The decision is thought to have been fairly sudden, since the couple were pictured looking happy together at their close friends' wedding just a few days prior, alongside Una's former bandmates Frankie Bridge and Mollie King.

The Irish star also posted a tribute to her husband on Sunday to mark his birthday, sharing a sweet snap of the couple alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday @ben_foden x." The pair were thought to be planning a move to the US shortly, too, with Ben announcing his signing to Rugby United New York on his Instagram page on Friday.

Una and Ben celebrated their six-year anniversary in June, with both taking to social media to mark the occasion. "Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right - as they say ‘time flies when you’re having fun’ and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful #6yearsmarried #benuna," Ben wrote, while Una posted a throwback shot of their wedding day, captioning it: "#tb Saturday June 30th 2012. 6 years married to @ben_foden today! Happy Anniversary love you xx."

The singer sparked speculation that her marriage was in trouble back in 2016, when she changed her name from Foden back to Healy on her social accounts – but later confirmed she was still "happily married". "I just would like to clarify that I am a very happily married Mrs Foden but have decided to go as Una Healy from now on with work X," she tweeted at the time. The couple share two children, Aoife, 6, and Tadhg, 3.

