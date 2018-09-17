Tess Daly and Vernon Kay pose for rare photo - and it's very romantic! What a lovely picture!

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly is getting ready for a busy few months of presenting with the new series of the BBC One dance show kicking off on Saturday. And while she is very much looking forward to fronting the popular programme again, Tess couldn’t help reminisce about her recent holiday to Lake Como over the weekend. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself and husband Vernon Kay looking relaxed and happy during a boat ride. A stunning backdrop of the bright blue lake was in the background, and Tess captioned the image: "Life on the lake. Tbt to last month's trip to beautiful Lake Como. Summer, holiday, take me back."

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay in Lake Como last month

Tess and Vernon went away to Italy with their two daughters, Phoebe, 13, and nine-year-old Amber. Earlier in the summer, they also enjoyed a staycation in the New Forest.The family stayed at a luxury spa hotel, Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, and Tess documented the trip on social media, which included a photo of herself standing on their terrace - which even had its own hot tub! The family stayed in one of the treehouse rooms at the resort, which is suspended 35 feet above ground in a tree canopy.

MORE: Duncan James addresses Strictly's Lee and Nadiya's relationship

The celebrity couple have two daughters

The mother-of-two has previously opened up about her life away from the spotlight while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that she enjoys the times when her work allows her to spend more time at home with her children. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. The star also spoke about husband Vernon's close relationship with his girls, saying: "Vernon's also a brilliant dad. He's there at the netball matches, cheering on, and we never miss a concert. I'm very aware that you don't get these precious times back."

READ: Victoria Beckham and Claudia Winkleman have a revealing chat about motherhood

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.