Victoria Beckham and Claudia Winkleman have revealing chat about juggling work with motherhood

Victoria Beckham has chatted with Claudia Winkleman about juggling family life alongside running her fashion line, as she celebrated ten years since making the career move. Victoria revealed that her children didn’t realise what it was she did at work until they attended her fashion show for the first time and exclaimed: "Wow mummy’s got a proper job!" Talking about her successes of the last decade, she explained: "I'm so proud of everything that I've achieved. I'm so focused and none of this has just been given to me. I work really hard - I don’t really high five myself, but maybe I should do that more often. It was always a dream of mine, now i just need to maintain that." She then emotionally added: "I'm trying hard to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional."

Victoria Beckham joined Claudia Winkleman on her radio show

The mum-of-four also dedicated her career to her supportive family, sharing with Claudia on her Radio 2 Sunday evening show that husband David Beckham told her to be "honest" and "authentic" to herself. David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined Victoria on Sunday to watch the Spring/Summer 2018 VB show in London’s Mayfair. It was the first time that Victoria held her fashion show in London, rather than New York, and the whole family were there to support her. The former Spice Girl confessed to Claudia: "This feels like a fifth child, this brand. I feel like I’m standing naked in front of a room full of people saying, 'What do you think?'"

Claudia also asked about the recent Vogue UK cover shoot, and Victoria laughed: "I've never done a photoshoot with all four of the children. It was a really fun day. The kids were playing around with the water guns - we all just had fun." She also commented on David's questionable sandals-and-socks combo in the photos, revealing: "It did it for me, claudia!"

