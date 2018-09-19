Ronan Keating posts emotional tribute as son Jack goes travelling It's a tough time for parents who are waving goodbye to their grown-up kids

The Keating family really know how to make sure there’s not a dry eye in the house, after sharing emotional photos of Ronan's son Jack heading off on his travels around Australia! It’s an emotional time for parents of young adults everywhere, as they watch their children grow up and leave to start university or head off on a gap year, including 41-year-old Ronan whose adorable farewell to his first-born son Jack,whom he shares with former wife Yvonne Connelly, has nearly reduced fans to tears.

In a post that all parents in a similar position can relate to, Ronan wrote: "Well there he goes, my hero. I’m so full of pride but [expletive] the pain is like nothing else. Already missing you so much. I love you so much pal, you are and always will be MY boy. My first and one of my proudest achievements. Today won’t be easy @jackkeating_ but each day will get easier. Travel safe Son. The rest of your life begins today. Bravely you lead the way for your brother and sisters to follow... you are some man for one man. We will miss you like crazy but thank God for tech today. Already can’t wait to see you again and hear about all your adventures. Love you with all of me and like always, I'll be in the wings for you when you need me. Dad X"

The pictures shared by the radio presenter and former BoyZone star show his 19-year-old son at the airport with his stepmother Storm Keating. Storm, 36 - who married Ronan in 2015 and now has a one-year-old son, Cooper, with him - also shared a post, written from the perspective of Jack's little brother. It reads: "Safe travels big bro @jackkeating_ Going to miss you so much because you're the best big brother in the whole wide world and you’re just always smiling, plus you always laugh at me. When I grow up, I want to be just like you and I’m going to go live in Australia too. Can’t wait until I see you at Christmas, love Coops x" In the accompanying photo, little Cooper is sitting in the baggage trolley while Ronan pushes it along and big brother Jack pulls his suitcase alongside them. No wonder fans have flooded the comments by saying how "cute" they are.

