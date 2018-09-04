Ronan Keating sends heartfelt message to Rachael Bland after revealing she has days to live Radio 5 Live's Rachael Bland told her followers the sad news this week

Ronan Keating took the time to send Radio 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland a heartfelt message after she told her fans that she "only has days to live" following her two-year battle with breast cancer. The sad news is particularly poignant for the Boyzone musician, whose mother Marie Keating tragically passed away from the same disease in 1998. "Rachel I don't know you personally but my heart breaks for you," he tweeted at the BBC broadcaster. "I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through. This [explicit] disease is my greatest enemy. It breaks hearts continuously. I commend you for your bravery and honesty. There are no words. God bless you and yours. X"

BBC presenter Rachael Bland has incurable breast cancer

On Monday, Rachael revealed that doctors have told her she doesn't have long to live. Taking to social media, the 40-year-old said: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal." She added: "Thank you so much for all the support I've received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends." Rachael is a doting mother to her two-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with husband of six years Steve.

MORE: Ronan Keating posts emotional tribute to mum on the anniversary of her death

Ronan Keating's mother passed away after a battle with breast cancer in 1998

Meanwhile, Ronan's mum passed away aged just 51 after battling breast cancer twenty years ago. The star and his four siblings set up a foundation in her name and the singer has previously opened up about the charity, and how he wished he had been more educated before her diagnosis. He told the Daily Mail: "Every now and then, at our black-tie charity events, somebody will stand up and talk about how the Foundation's helped them and I think, 'Why can't that be my Mam standing there saying that she's okay?'." He added: "I find it very hard not to have her around, especially because of the kids - she was such a brilliant grandmother. I feel there's a gap that she's left in so many aspects of my life. You find things to fill it. You have to."

MORE: BBC's Rachael Bland opens up about her incurable breast cancer diagnosis