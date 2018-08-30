Ronan Keating opens up about the 'scary moment' his son Cooper injured wife Storm Storm Keating was rushed to A&E in Singapore last week

His one-year-old son Cooper made headlines last week after he accidentally stabbed his mother in the eye. And now during his latest radio show, worried father Ronan Keating has opened up about the "scary moment" which led to his wife Storm being rushed to A&E. "We were having room service one night and Cooper our one-year-old, decided to pick up a fork and split Storm's eyebrow open," he said on Magic Radio Breakfast. "Nine stitches! We spent the night in a Singapore hospital until about three or four in the morning, that was pretty full on."

Elaborating further, he added: "[It was] a scary moment. I thought she was joking! You know when that happens and you're trying to teach the kid a lesson. I'm going 'Cooper don't do that' and then I realise there's blood, oh no! She dealt with it very well. Better than me. I'm a bit of a panicker." Storm, 36, took to Instagram to reveal that she was in hospital after Cooper poked her in the eye with a fork. Left rather unimpressed with the 2am hospital visit, she shared pictures with her fans. "Where you find yourself at 2am after your toddler sneaks a fork off the table during dinner and you couldn't get it back quick enough," she wrote in the caption." She also added the hashtags #singapore, #stitches, #ratherhimthanme, #whatabore, #boyzoneasiatour18 and #itsnotallglamourous.

Storm and Ronan, who welcomed baby Cooper into the world in April 2017, are currently in Singapore for the Irish pop star's final tour in Asia alongside his Boyzone members. Ronan, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham are travelling the world in what is set to be their last ever tour, entitled "Thank You and Goodnight". Boyzone announced their reunion in May last year to mark their 25th anniversary. The band found fame in the UK and Ireland in 1994, following the release of their hit single, Love Me For A Reason. They went on to have 21 singles in the top 40 UK chart, including 6 UK number ones.

