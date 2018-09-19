Jamie Oliver reveals he 'spies' on teenage daughters with mobile app The celebrity chef shares five children with wife Jools

There's no denying that Jamie Oliver is one protective father, so much so that the celebrity chef monitors the location of his teenage daughters. The 43-year-old shares children - Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River - with his wife of 18 years Jools Oliver. Opening up about his decision to keep track of his children's movements, he told Woman Magazine: "We use an app to keep track of our kids' whereabouts." He added: "The older girls, Jools and I are all on an app called Life360, which means we can see exactly where everybody is and the route they've gone."



Discussing the benefits of the phone app, Jamie elaborated: "So if one of the girls says, 'I'm going to Camden Town' and I can see they've gone to Reading, then we have a problem. They can check on me, too, and see how fast I'm driving. It's brilliant." Also in the interview, Jamie heaped praise on his wife, whom he has been with for over 25 years. "I like watching Jools get older. I love her more now than I ever have before," he continued. "I feel like my love widens and I'm enjoying her evolving as a woman, growing older. I like it - her wrinkles have been earned."

Jamie and Jools married in June 2000 and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail," she wrote in the caption. "These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

