Stacey Solomon said she's "on top of the world" after flying out to Los Angeles to film for Loose Women. The TV personality is set to do some filming at new mum Ayda Field's house, but it appears it won't all be work and no play, as she's been able to take her boyfriend Joe Swash and two sons along for the ride.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of them on a hike on Thursday, Stacey wrote: "Literally on top of the world in every way." The mum-of-two also shared some snaps on Instagram Stories as they went for an evening out together, with Stacey looking stylish in a leopard print midi dress while her sons wore matching white shirts and chino shorts. "They're so friggin handsome," she wrote.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet photo with Joe Swash and her sons in Los Angeles

Stacey and her family touched down in Los Angeles earlier in the week, but the last minute trip meant she had to drop out of another commitment - walking the catwalk at London Fashion Week's charity finale Red Runway Show alongside her colleague Nadia Sawalha.

Disappointed to miss the event, Stacey sent a video message to Nadia via Instagram while she was at the airport to wish her luck. "Cheer on Nadia, she's a bag of nerves but I know she will rock the catwalk! Am so sorry to miss this but wish you all a wonderful event, Love Stacey x," she said.

Stacey has flown to America for filming

Stacey will be filming from Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's home for Loose Women, which may well give viewers their first glimpse at the couple's daughter Coco, who they welcomed via surrogate earlier in September.

The couple welcomed both Stacey and Nadia into their home for filming earlier this year, and an awe-struck Nadia later opened up about their incredible lifestyle, recalling: "We went to Ayda and Robbie's house, which was gorgeous. I was trying to be really cool… of course me, I went straight into the larder because I've always wanted a larder, which I think Ayda did think was particularly weird. And then we all just sat out by the pool."

