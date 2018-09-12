Stacey Solomon makes hilarious confession about relationship with Joe The Loose Women panellist is always so honest!

Stacey Solomon is never one to shy away from saying what she thinks, and the Loose Women panellist has had a lot to say about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Swash. Most recently, the Loose Women panellist admitted that she felt that she was sometimes dating her dad during a talk on Wednesday's show about women who end up dating men who look like their fathers. She said: "I have found my dad as my partner. It's so creepy. They've got parallel lives. They grew up in the same area, they lost their dads at the same age, they have the same character." Continuing, Stacey said: "They eat the same food, they eat the same way. They are so similar in personality. They are both outspoken and confident. It's weird though, sometimes I lie down next to him and think 'Oh god it's my dad!"

Stacey has been dating Joe since 2015, and the happy couple recently announced that they will be moving in together. "So after three years Joe and I are blending our lives in our very own together home. Wahoo!" Stacey wrote in her Fabulous column. "We have been working really hard to ensure that all of our children feel happy, comfortable and settled and we are finally in a place where we're ready to merge."

Stacey – a regular panellist on Loose Women – often gets asked about whether or not she and Joe have plans to have a child together. The star has previously admitted on the ITV daytime show that she "definitely" wants more babies in the future. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'" The star is also extremely happy in her relationship, and previously spoke to HELLO! about Joe, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

