Nadia Sawalha makes catwalk debut alone after Stacey Solomon was forced to pull out for this reason The Loose Women panellist had her Pretty Woman moment!

Nadia Sawalha graced the runway on Wednesday night – and she looked fabulous! The Loose Women panellist made her debut catwalk appearance at London Fashion Week's charity finale Red Runway show, dressed in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown by Raishma, which was teamed with a pair of silver heels by Aruna Seth - a favourite with many members of the royal family. Accessories, meanwhile, were by Fatz K and Haze. And while she made it look effortless, Nadia admitted that before she went on that she had been incredibly nervous, especially after Stacey Solomon – who was supposed to be joining her on the big night – was forced to pull out of the show last minute.

Stacey was called out to the USA to film at Ayda Williams' home in LA, but made sure to wish her friend the best of luck beforehand. While at the airport, Stacey sent a video message via Instagram, telling her fans: "Cheer on Nadia, she's a bag of nerves but I know she will rock the catwalk! Am so sorry to miss this but wish you all a wonderful event, Love Stacey x."

Nadia Sawalha looked incredible as she made her debut catwalk appearance Photo credit: Julia Holland

Nadia shared a video of herself at the fashion show after her big moment, captioning it: "OMG I can't believe I did it!! My #PrettyWoman moment!! What an experience to be at #LFW18 & @fgmcentre @barnardos_uk @HemrajGoyalFDN @binti_period – @RaishmaCouture #RedRunwayFashionsShow #periodPoverty #SmashShame #EndFGM." Fans were quick to compliment the mother-of-two, with one writing: "Gorgeous!! What were you worrying about?" while another said: "Nads you look so gorgeous." A third added: "You look stunning Nadia and that dress is to die for!"

Stacey Solomon jetted off to LA last minute

Ahead of her catwalk moment, Nadia had told her followers on social media that she was "bricking it." She posted a short video revealing her nerves, and explained the very good cause behind the fun event. The fashion show was organised by leading children’s charity the Hemraj Goyal Foundation, in partnership with the National FGM Centre (a Barnardo’s and Local Government Association partnership) and period poverty charity BINTI International.

