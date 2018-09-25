Jacqueline Jossa's children reunited with their dad Dan Osborne - see sweet photo The couple share two daughters together

Dan Osborne has shared a series of sweet pictures with his two little girls. The former TOWIE star was reunited with his daughters and wife Jacqueline Jossa following a trip to Romania this week. "Morning with my beautiful little princesses," he captioned the Instagram post. It comes moments before he shared his excitement over being reunited with his family, in which he declared: "My last day in Romania then I get to see these 3 beautiful faces tomorrow!! miss you's!!" [sic]

Dan Osborne back with his daughters

Fans quickly rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "What a beautiful family you are. Precious." Another wrote: "They are so cute both look like their beautiful mummy." A third post read: "Beautiful picture of you and your princesses, hope you're all doing well." Another remarked: "So cute love seeing you all back together, beautiful Mum and girls and Dad!! Beautiful family."

The trip away comes shortly after Dan finished his stint in this year's Celebrity Big Brother. After he returned home, Jacqueline paid a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "It's good to have this man back, my girls were so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always." In May, the couple shocked fans when they revealed their plan to split, ten months after they tied the knot. Since then, the pair have been working on their marriage difficulties.

Jacqueline, 25, briefly addressed their break-up during an appearance on Loose Women, saying: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment. That's all I really want to say but I'm all good."

