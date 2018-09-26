X Factor star Chico reveals he believed he was going to die after suffering stroke The singer was rushed to hospital last week

Chico Slimani has opened up about the stroke which could have killed him last week. In his first interview since the terrible ordeal, the former X Factor star revealed he was convinced he was going to die after blacking out at the wheel of his car following a fitness class at Butlin's in Bognor Regis. "I was having a near-death experience," he told The Sun. "It was like I'm dying. I thought I was just about to take my last breath. I thought, 'I'm parked in a car, without anyone around me, and I'm going to die alone'."

Chico Slimani was rushed to hospital last week

The stroke was caused by a giant blood clot on the brain. He was then swiftly rushed to hospital where he underwent several tests. "The doctor said ten per cent of people who have a stroke like this would make a full recovery but that normally takes them two, three, four months," he added. "Then he said about 15 per cent recover but with an impairment like a disability of some sort, like a dead arm or a dead face."

Earlier this week, the star's representative took to Twitter to give fans an update on Chico's health. "An update on Chico: Chico is resting and recovering very well whilst undergoing further tests but thanks everyone for the incredible supportive messages, he's overwhelmed," they wrote. "Chico is feeling extremely lucky and feeling grateful for leading such a healthy lifestyle and thankful to his fitness that has definitely helped save his life. His doctor said his body has recovered so incredibly well, despite having a full blown stroke caused by a cerebral blood clot."

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, first found fame on the popular ITV show in 2005. He went on to score a chart hit with his track It's Chico Time. The fun-loving singer is married to wife Daniyela, and they are proud parents to two daughters Lalla-Khira and Zacharia. Following his appearance on The X Factor, Chico has landed parts in panto and has performed at various holiday destinations; he also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2012.

