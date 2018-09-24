Revealed: X Factor star Chico suffered life-threatening blood clot on the brain The fun-loving singer suffered a stroke last week

Former X Factor contestant Chico Slimani's stroke was caused by a giant blood clot on the brain, it has been revealed. The star's representative took to Twitter to confirm the news, stating: "An update on Chico: Chico is resting and recovering very well whilst undergoing further tests but thanks everyone for the incredible supportive messages, he's overwhelmed." Last week, Chico was rushed to hospital after falling ill following a reported fitness class he was leading.

Chico Slimani was rushed to hospital last week

The spokesperson added: "Chico is feeling extremely lucky and feeling grateful for leading such a healthy lifestyle and thankful to his fitness that has definitely helped save his life. His doctor said his body has recovered so incredibly well, despite having a full blown stroke caused by a cerebral blood clot." They continued: "The doctor has said he can only put it down to his fitness levels and positive mental attitude. Chico is under the wonderful hands and care of the medical team at Barnett hospital and cannot thank the doctors and team enough for the amazing work and speed of treatment and tests."

At the time of the stroke, his people released a statement via The Mirror. "We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke," they wrote. "This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family. We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time."

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, first found fame on the popular ITV show in 2005. He went on to score a chart hit with his track It's Chico Time. The fun-loving singer is married to wife Daniyela, and they are proud parents to two daughters Lalla-Khira and Zacharia. Following his appearance on The X Factor, Chico has landed parts in panto and has performed at various holiday destinations; he also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2012.

