Fans can't get over Fearne Cotton's daughter's flaming red hair – see photo Hair envy!

Fearne Cotton's fans have gone wild for her latest Instagram snap of her daughter Honey. The photo showed the three-year-old running around in a park, her flaming red hair loose and blowing in the wind. Paying tribute to her "ginger kween," Fearne wrote: "Sunny Sunday morning earlier today hot footing it around with my ginger kween and squid loving boy."

The presenter's followers couldn't get enough of the snap, which gained over 12,000 likes, and commented in particular on Honey's mane. "That hair is to die for. I have hair envy of a toddler!" one fan replied, while another posted: "My hair was like that when I was younger and my father told me it was made out of gold." A third wrote, "she looks like a beautiful autumn leaf" while many praised Honey's "beautiful" hair.

Fearne paid tribute to her "ginger kween"

Fearne shares little Honey with her husband Jesse Wood. The couple, who married in July 2014, also have a five-year-old son Rex. Starring on the cover of Women's Health this month, Fearne opened up about her family life and candidly spoke of stressful meal times and her "blazing rows" with her husband. She said: "Meal times with the kids can be brilliant or horrific. Sometimes I'm having bowls of pasta thrown at me and weeping in the corner. It's tricky."

Speaking about rocker Jesse, she added: "He's sober and has been for five years and has had a very tricky life in lots of complicated ways… he lost his mum and she was kind of his main family member. I think we both support each other massively and that's why our marriage works most of the time. Obviously there will be blazing rows like every other couple… there's no formula that we have."

